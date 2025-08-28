Azerbaijan-EU cooperation prospects discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Magdalena Grono, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

The discussions focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-European Union (EU) cooperation, the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation process, as well as regional and international issues, News.Az reports.

The sides reviewed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in economic, trade, transport, energy security, green energy, humanitarian and other areas. They lauded high-level contacts between the two sides and emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue.

Magdalena Grono congratulated the Azerbaijani President on the progress achieved in rapprochement with Armenia during the recent Washington summit. She reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to support the peace process in various formats.

Minister Bayramov provided an overview of the historic agreements reached at the Washington summit, highlighting progress and prospects in the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation and peace process.

The meeting also addressed a number of other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

