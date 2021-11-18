Azerbaijan, EU discuss cooperation agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday meet with Acting Director-General of the European Union's Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Maciej Popowski, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties exchanged views on some issues of the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda, especially the prospects of relations on the eve of the forthcoming Eastern Partnership Summit.

Minister Bayramov provided information about his participation in the recent ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership countries, as well as his bilateral meetings with EU officials, during which opportunities for cooperation in various areas were discussed.

Popowski spoke with satisfaction about his meetings in Baku, as well as the "Mixed Finance" training. He emphasized the importance of the training in terms of identifying existing and untapped potential in cooperation.

The parties also discussed the possible participation of EU financial institutions in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

News.Az