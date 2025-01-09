Azerbaijan, EU mull prospects for multilateral cooperation

Photo: The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met with Magdalena Grono, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, who led an EU delegation.

During the beginning of the meeting, Magdalena Grono extended her condolences regarding the tragic Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash and noted that the European Union immediately expressed its readiness to assist Azerbaijan following the accident, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.The meeting saw discussions on bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the European Union, regional security issues, as well as the prospects for the reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.They emphasized the importance of developing relations between Azerbaijan and the Europe in the fields of economy, trade, energy, transport and communications.Highlighting Azerbaijan`s role in Europe`s energy security, the parties expressed their hope that it would be further enhanced through the implementation of projects envisaging the export of green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe.They also discussed potential contributions in areas such as environmental protection, combating ecological threats, and the green transition to enrich the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda in the light of Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.Elnur Mammadov highlighted the current regional situation since Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. He shared updates on the status of negotiations for a draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, progress achieved in the bilateral format, the return of former IDPs to their native lands, and the mine threat that impedes this process.The Deputy Foreign Minister discussed the fate of missing Azerbaijanis from the former Armenian- Azerbaijani conflict, demining efforts, the EU's potential support in restoring regional communication links.He emphasized that the EU mission`s activity in Armenia and Armenia`s armament through the European Peace Facility (EPF) impedes the peace and reinforce the revanchist trends against Azerbaijan.

News.Az