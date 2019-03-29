Azerbaijan, EU to mull agreements on partnership, aviation next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) will discuss the new partnership agreement, as well as the aviation agreement next week in Brussels, Head of Political, Economics and Press and Information Section of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Denis Daniilidis told Trend.

He talked about the progress in talks on the new partnership agreement.

“The negotiations are still ongoing. We keep the same ambition of concluding a very comprehensive agreement as soon as possible. The ambition is shared by both sides. The same goes for the aviation agreement. There will be an EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council in Brussels next week (April 4) and progress on both items will be discussed at a very high level,” Daniilidis added.

The European Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan in November 2016.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement and should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

The agreement will follow the principles endorsed in the 2015 review of the European Neighborhood Policy and offer a renewed basis for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Currently, bilateral relations between the EU and Azerbaijan are regulated on the basis of an agreement on partnership and cooperation that was signed in 1996 and entered into force in 1999.

The new agreement envisages the compliance of Azerbaijan’s legislation and procedures with the EU’s most important international trade norms and standards, which should lead to the improvement of Azerbaijani goods’ access to the EU markets.

News.Az

News.Az