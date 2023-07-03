Azerbaijan ‘example’ of how oil and gas country works on transition to renewable energy – deputy minister

Azerbaijan has become an example of how an oil and gas country is working on the transition to renewable energy, said the country’s deputy minister of energy.

Deputy Minister Elnur Soltanov made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 17th Baku Summer Energy School, organized jointly by the Institute of Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, Masdar and TotalEnergies.

Soltanov stressed that Azerbaijan has overcome a significant path in its energy development. “Starting with the development of the oil industry, then we switched to the use of natural gas. Azerbaijan is currently working on the development of green energy," he added.

The deputy minister added that Azerbaijan actively cooperates with bp, Masdar and other energy companies.

News.Az