Azerbaijan expands number of border checkpoints along country's state border
- 18 Mar 2024 14:20
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194443
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-expands-number-of-border-checkpoints-along-countrys-state-border Copied
The number of checkpoints at the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan has increased, News.az reports.
This resolution was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of the country.
South-Astara checkpoint (Astara district (Astara city) between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran) has been included in this list thereof.