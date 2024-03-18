Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan expands number of border checkpoints along country's state border

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan expands number of border checkpoints along country's state border

The number of checkpoints at the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan has increased, News.az reports.

This resolution was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of the country.

South-Astara checkpoint (Astara district (Astara city) between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran) has been included in this list thereof.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      