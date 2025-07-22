Azerbaijan expects concrete results from Russian investigation into Yekaterinburg incidents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan hopes the investigation initiated by Russia into the violent incidents in Yekaterinburg will lead to concrete results, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said on Tuesday.

“We are conducting investigative actions, have submitted all collected evidence to Russia’s Investigative Committee, and have been informed that they are carrying out a separate investigation into these violent acts. We hope that the investigation and criminal case will lead to concrete results,” the prosecutor general told AZERTAC during his visit to Ankara, Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Aliyev stated that expert examinations have confirmed that Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg, Russia, lost their lives as a result of torture, beatings, and severe injuries.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s prosecution authorities have launched a criminal case regarding the Yekaterinburg incidents and are maintaining regular contact with Russia’s Investigative Committee and Prosecutor General’s Office.

“Although Russia considers the victims its citizens, Azerbaijan does not recognize dual citizenship - therefore, we regard them as our citizens,” the prosecutor general added.

