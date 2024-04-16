Azerbaijan exported oil products worth USD 63 mln in Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-March of 2024, Azerbaijan exported 105,241.69 tons of oil products worth USD 62,829.46 thousand, according to reports of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The value of the oil products exported by Azerbaijan in the reporting period decreased by 2.86 times, and the volume decreased by 2.85 times compared to the indicator of the corresponding period of 2023.

Recall that last year, Azerbaijan exported 925,225.07 oil products worth USD 572,210.25 thousand.

Noted that during the reporting period, the value of the oil products exported by Azerbaijan increased by 8.5% and the volume by 20% compared to the indicator of 2022.

