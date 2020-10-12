Azerbaijan exposes another nonsense from Armenian defense ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information of the Armenian ministry of defense about the alleged downing of another Azerbaijani Su-25 attack aircraft is a blatant lie of despair, Colonel Vagif Dargahli, chief ot the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service, said Monday.

“Combat aviation of Azerbaijan is not being used, and we completely comply with the requirements of the humanitarian truce,” Dargahli added.

News.Az