Azerbaijan expresses concerned over rise of Islamophobia worldwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is also concerned over the rise of Islamophobia in the world, Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a briefing ahead of an international conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”, News.Az reports.

Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan is a part of Islamic culture and plays a leading role in intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

He said that the conference will be attended by scientists from 31 countries, experts from international organizations, clergy representatives, and non-governmental organizations.

“The participants will discuss various approaches to combating Islamophobia, manifestations of Islamophobia in some European countries, and in the world media,” Hasanov added.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum will organize an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

News.Az