Azerbaijan expresses intent to become BRICS member

Azerbaijan intends to become a full member of BRICS, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the 6th convocation of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, announced.

Speaking at the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Gafarova stated that Azerbaijan promotes dialogue, cooperation and solidarity in its foreign policy."Azerbaijan pursues a foreign policy based on dialogue, cooperation, and solidarity, both bilaterally and within international platforms. This commitment extends to our cooperation with BRICS. Azerbaijan has already expressed its desire to join BRICS," she said.She stressed that enhancing cooperation at the parliamentary level will support Azerbaijan's goal of becoming a member of BRICS.BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Originally identified to highlight investment opportunities, the grouping evolved into an actual geopolitical bloc, with their governments meeting annually at formal summits and coordinating multilateral policies since 2009. Bilateral relations among BRICS are conducted mainly on the basis of non-interference, equality, and mutual benefit.

News.Az