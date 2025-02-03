Azerbaijan expresses solidarity with Pakistan after terrorist attack in Balochistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan expressed its solidarity with Pakistan after a deadly terrorist attack committed in the latter’s Balochistan region, which killed at least 18 soldiers.

“Deeply saddened by the news of terrorist attack in Balochistan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and we stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

“Having faced the devastating impact of terrorism, Azerbaijan remains fully committed to support all efforts against this menace,” the ministry stated.

Pakistani military earlier reported that at least 18 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a fight in the southwestern area of the country and 23 terrorists were killed in operations in Balochistan since Friday.

