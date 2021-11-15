Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly earthquake in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Iran over a deadly earthquake, News.Az reports.

“We are very saddened by the news on powerful earthquakes that hit southern Iran. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims of the earthquake and we wish a speedy recovery to all injured,” the ministry tweeted.

Two high-intensity earthquakes struck southern Iran on Sunday, killing at least one person and leaving over a dozen injured.

The two tremors, measuring 6.4 and 6.3 on Richter scale, came in quick succession, at the depth of 10 km, 59 km north of the port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province.

According to officials, the extent of damage in worst-hit areas is still being assessed, while conflicting reports are coming in about the casualty toll.

News.Az