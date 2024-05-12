Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly floods in Brazil

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday extended condolences over deadly floods that have hit Brazil.

“We are saddened by the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil,” the Foreign Ministry said on X.

“We express condolences to the bereaved and wish a quick recovery to those affected by this disaster,” the ministry stated.



According to the latest reports, as many as 143 people have lost their lives in the floods that have hit southern Brazil.

On Saturday evening, the government announced around 12.1 billion reais ($2.34 billion) in emergency spending to deal with the crisis that has displaced more than 537,000 people in the state, out of a population of around 10.9 million.

