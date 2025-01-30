Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly plane crash in Washington
Emergency units respond after a passenger aircraft collided with a helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday.Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday extended condolences over a deadly plane-helicopter collision in Washington, DC.“We are deeply saddened by the tragic mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a helicopter in Washington D.C.”, the ministry posted on X, News.Az reports.
“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and pray for the safety of the survivors,” the ministry stated.
An American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington , prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. There were multiple fatalities, according to a person familiar with the matter, but the precise number of victims was unclear as rescue crews hunted for any survivors.
Three soldiers were onboard the helicopter, an Army official said.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport were halted as dive teams scoured the site and helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in methodical search for bodies.