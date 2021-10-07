Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly quake in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Pakistan over a deadly earthquake in the country’s Balochistan province.

“We’re deeply saddened by news on #earthquake that struck Pakistan's Balochistan province. We present our condolences to the families of the victims of the disaster & wish speedy recovery to all injured. We stand next to brotherly Pakistan to eliminate consequences of the earthquake,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

At least 20 people died and over 300 others were injured after an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hit Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province early Thursday morning.

News.Az