Azerbaijan extends condolences to Türkiye over deadly hotel fire

Azerbaijan has extended its condolences to Türkiye over a deadly hotel fire in the Turkish province of Bolu.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of deaths and injuries in a hotel fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu province of brotherly Türkiye," Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry posted on X, News.Az reports."We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in this tragedy, to friendly and brotherly Türkiye, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the ministry stated. deadly fire broke out at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in northern Türkiye on Tuesday, resulting in at least 10 fatalities and 32 injuries, according to local authorities.Authorities evacuated around 230 guests from the hotel as firefighting efforts continued.Investigation into the cause of the fire was initiated.

News.Az