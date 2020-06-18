Azerbaijan extends deadline for closing borders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The deadline for closing borders in Azerbaijan has been extended till August 1, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

“Some countries may resume flights with Azerbaijan on the basis of agreements,” the spokesperson added. "The work is underway to bring citizens temporarily staying in foreign countries back to Azerbaijan. This is a phased process. There is no plan to suspend the process during the tough quarantine regime. But the borders will be closed till August 1. The international flights may be resumed in accordance with the mutual agreements.”

News.Az

News.Az