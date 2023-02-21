Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

The special quarantine regime has been extended in Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a relevant decision, News.Az reports.

According to the decision, the special quarantine regime has been extended until 06:00 on May 1, 2023, to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and its possible complications in the country.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      