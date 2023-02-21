Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

The special quarantine regime has been extended in Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a relevant decision, News.Az reports.

According to the decision, the special quarantine regime has been extended until 06:00 on May 1, 2023, to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and its possible complications in the country.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

News.Az