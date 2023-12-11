Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a decision on the extension of the special quarantine regime in the country, News.Az reports. 

The special quarantine regime has been extended until 06:00 on April 2, 2024, to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and its possible complications in the country.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      