Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a decision on the extension of the special quarantine regime in the country, News.Az reports.

The special quarantine regime has been extended until 06:00 on July 1, 2024, to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and its possible complications in the country.

By the previous decree, the quarantine regime was extended until April 2, 2024.

