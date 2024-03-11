Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a decision on the extension of the special quarantine regime in the country, News.Az reports.
The special quarantine regime has been extended until 06:00 on July 1, 2024, to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and its possible complications in the country.
By the previous decree, the quarantine regime was extended until April 2, 2024.