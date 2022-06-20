Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers decided on "additional measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove some restrictions," News.az reports.

According to the decision, the term of the special quarantine regime in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 on September 1, 2022 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the country and its possible complications.

News.Az