Azerbaijan extends the deadline for bonuses provided to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 extended

Azerbaijan extends the deadline for bonuses provided to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 extended

+ ↺ − 16 px

The deadline to provide urgent bonuses for healthcare workers fighting the new COVID-19 strain has been extended, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, healthcare staff will receive a COVID-related bonus until March 1, 2023.

The deadline has previously been set for January 1, 2023.

News.Az