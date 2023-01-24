Azerbaijan extends the deadline for bonuses provided to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 extended
The deadline to provide urgent bonuses for healthcare workers fighting the new COVID-19 strain has been extended, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decree in this regard.
According to the decree, healthcare staff will receive a COVID-related bonus until March 1, 2023.
The deadline has previously been set for January 1, 2023.