Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends the deadline for bonuses provided to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 extended

  • Social
  • Share
Azerbaijan extends the deadline for bonuses provided to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 extended

The deadline to provide urgent bonuses for healthcare workers fighting the new COVID-19 strain has been extended, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, healthcare staff will receive a COVID-related bonus until March 1, 2023.

The deadline has previously been set for January 1, 2023.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      