Azerbaijan, ExxonMobil explore opportunities to expand energy cooperation

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with ExxonMobil Vice President John Ardill.

In a post on X, Minister Jabbarov said the meeting focused on opportunities to further expand energy cooperation, News.Az reports.

"During our meeting with John Ardill, Vice President of ExxonMobil, we discussed our longstanding partnership with the company and explored opportunities to further expand collaboration in the energy sector," the minister.



News.Az