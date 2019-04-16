Azerbaijan featured at “Los Angeles Times Festival of Books”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was featured at the "Los Angeles Times Festival of Books" held on April 13-14 at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles.

The Azerbaijan booth was put together by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, in cooperation with California Azerbaijan Friendship Association and Azerbaijan’s National Library. Numerous books of Azerbaijan’s prominent writers and poets, including Imadaddin Nasimi, Mir Jalal, Anar, Elchin, and Kamal Abdulla, composers such as Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, and Firangiz Alizade, as well as books, booklets, magazines and banners on Azerbaijan’s ancient history, rich culture, music and cuisine, tourism potential, multifaith harmony, traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance were demonstrated at the festival.

The Azerbaijani booth, which also showcased colorful Azerbaijani national costumes worn by members of the California Azerbaijan Friendship Association and Azerbaijani community activists, received much acclaim.

News.Az

