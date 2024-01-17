Azerbaijan, Finland mull priority directions of bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The priority directions of the relations between Azerbaijan and Finland were discussed in Davos.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.Az reports.

“On the margins of the Davos Economic Forum, we held a meeting with Elina Valtonen, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland. We exchanged views on the priority directions of the relations between our countries, emerging opportunities for enhancing regional economic cooperation and prospects for bilateral ties,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

