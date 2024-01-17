Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Finland mull priority directions of bilateral ties

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Finland mull priority directions of bilateral ties

The priority directions of the relations between Azerbaijan and Finland were discussed in Davos.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.Az reports.

“On the margins of the Davos Economic Forum, we held a meeting with Elina Valtonen, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland. We exchanged views on the priority directions of the relations between our countries, emerging opportunities for enhancing regional economic cooperation and prospects for bilateral ties,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

News about - Azerbaijan, Finland mull priority directions of bilateral ties


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      