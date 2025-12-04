Azerbaijan FM discusses Baku-Yerevan peace with OSCE chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu discussed the current agenda and prospects for Azerbaijan–OSCE bilateral cooperation on the margins of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna on Thursday, News.Az reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's X account, the meeting also addressed the challenges facing the OSCE, regional and international security issues, developments in the wider region, and the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process.

