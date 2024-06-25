Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Gambia lift visa requirement for diplomatic passport holders

Azerbaijan and the Gambia waived mutual visa requirements for holders of the diplomatic passports, News.Az reports.

A draft law on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of the Gambia on waiving the mutual visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders" was put onto the parliament meeting`s agenda.

The Agreement was signed on May 4, 2024 in the city of Banjul.

