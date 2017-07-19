Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to strengthen customs cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey will strengthen cooperation in customs.

A joint declaration on strengthening of trilateral cooperation links in customs among Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey was adopted at the trilateral high-level meeting of the customs heads of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey held in Baku today.

At the same time, head of Azerbaijan State Customs Service Aydin Aliyev and Turkish Minister of Customs and Trade Bulent Tufenkci signed an agreement on creation of initial e-information exchange system on transit motor transportations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.



In the event, customs cooperation within the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway transportations has been discussed. The event was also attended by Georgia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dimitry Kumsishvili.



Aliyev noted that Baku-Tbilisi-Kars will play a special role in expansion of transit opportunities and mutual economic links of the participating counties, deepening of market principles.



Kumsishvili said that in order to achieve any result from realization of the project, customs heads of all three countries should deepen the cooperation.



The First Deputy Prime thanked Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim for support to the project.



“Our goal is to increase the trade turnover among these countries. This project will help us achieve our goal. After launch of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, Kazakhstan will also join this project” and trade turnover with Central Asian countries will increase”.



Bulent Tufenkci said 85% works have already been in BTK: “We could not complete the project in time due to certain reasons. However, we believe that it will be launched by July 2017”.

