Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss transit issues, partnership in phone call

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili discussed the development of bilateral relations, the strategic partnership, and issues related to the export of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia via Georgia during a telephone conversation on Monday.

The ministers noted that the existing high-level political dialogue and intensive reciprocal visits have contributed to the further strengthening of bilateral ties and underscored the importance of expanding such contacts in the coming year, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

They also addressed trade and communication issues in the region and welcomed ongoing efforts in this direction. The sides expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached on tariff matters concerning the transit of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia through Georgia and emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation in this area. Bayramov thanked the Georgian leadership for resolving the issue promptly.

The ministers exchanged views on other bilateral and regional matters, conveyed New Year greetings, and expressed confidence that relations between the two countries would further strengthen in 2026.

