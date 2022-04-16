Azerbaijan, Georgia eye increasing volume of transportation via BTK railway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with Georgian Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili in Baku.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in the field of transport and ICT, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.Az.

They discussed the further increase in the volume of transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is one of the main components of the two countries` cooperation.

The two also stressed the importance of developing transit potential between the two countries.

News.Az