Azerbaijan, Georgia mull possibility of joint export to other countries

Azerbaijan, Georgia mull possibility of joint export to other countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Georgia discussed the possibility of joint exports to other countries, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said June 14.

The possibility of joint supplies was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Gakharia in Baku, Trend reports.

The ministers also discussed jointly presenting the transit opportunities of Azerbaijan and Georgia in China, the expansion of trade, the development of ties in agriculture, ICT, tourism, the use of capabilities of the Azerbaijani satellite, holding a tripartite forum in Ganja in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Iran format and other issues.

Mustafayev stressed the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

He added that at present, almost 280 companies with Georgian share operate in the country and more than 200 companies with Azerbaijani share operate in Georgia.

In his turn, Gakharia appreciated the amount of Azerbaijan's investments made in the Georgian economy.

He also added that both countries have great potential for expanding economic cooperation.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $232.2 million in January-May 2017, $202.87 million of which accounted for export to Georgia.

Azerbaijan mainly exports natural gas, oil, electricity, building materials, etc. to Georgia.

News.Az

News.Az