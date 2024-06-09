Azerbaijan, Georgia set to establish new customs checkpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia and Azerbaijan intend to open a new customs checkpoint, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has announced, News.Az reports.

The draft agreement has already been agreed upon between the parties, and an architectural design is being prepared.“The new joint customs checkpoint between Georgia and Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of the countries’ transit and logistics capabilities, further strengthening the region’s transport and trade ties,” Kobakhidze said.

