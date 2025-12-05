Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Georgia strengthen media cooperation

Azerbaijan, Georgia strengthen media cooperation
The Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum has kicked off in Baku under the theme “The Role of Media in Forming Public Trust and Information Security.”

The forum features discussions on topics including “Strengthening the media ecosystem to ensure information security” and “Joint efforts to boost journalists’ professionalism and public media literacy,” among others, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The event aims to strengthen media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, build public trust in the information space, and effectively address security challenges.


