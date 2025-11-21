D-8 Media Forum opens in Baku to boost regional dialogue, cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Media Forum, themed “Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation and Regional Solidarity,” kicked off in Baku on Friday.

The event brings together heads of media institutions, leading media organizations from D-8 member states, senior representatives, and renowned experts, News.Az reports.

Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, opened the forum by reading President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the participants.

The program features two panel sessions, titled “Responsible Journalism and Digital Innovation” and “Strategic Communication and Crisis Management.” A workshop on “Media Ethics in a Digitalizing World: Technologies, Trends and Narratives” is also part of the agenda.

Almost 150 delegates are attending the forum, including 71 foreign representatives from the eight member countries and the D-8 Secretariat.

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az