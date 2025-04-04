Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Bulgaria set to create green energy corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation regarding the green energy corridor.

The document was signed during the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

In a post on X, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov described the memorandum as the commencement of another regional project on green energy.

“The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation regarding the green energy corridor between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and Bulgaria has been signed. This marks the launch of another regional project in the field of green energy, with Azerbaijan as the source. Our joint efforts will advance the transmission and trade of renewable energy and contribute to enhancing energy security,” Minister Shahbazov stated.

The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation regarding the #GreenEnergyCorridor between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and Bulgaria has been signed. This marks the launch of another regional project in the field of green energy, with Azerbaijan as the source. Our joint efforts… pic.twitter.com/Ya8ZEqSNGJ — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) April 4, 2025

News.Az