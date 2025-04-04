Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Bulgaria set to create green energy corridor

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Bulgaria set to create green energy corridor
Photo: Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation regarding the green energy corridor.

The document was signed during the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.  

In a post on X, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov described the memorandum as the commencement of another regional project on green energy.  

“The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation regarding the green energy corridor between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and Bulgaria has been signed. This marks the launch of another regional project in the field of green energy, with Azerbaijan as the source. Our joint efforts will advance the transmission and trade of renewable energy and contribute to enhancing energy security,” Minister Shahbazov stated.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      