Azerbaijan gets guest status in OECD Development Assistance Committee

Azerbaijan received guest status in the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's participation in the meetings of this organization will further increase the country's authority on international arena and create new partnerships, noted the Foreign Ministryю

The OECD, which has been functioning since 1961, brings together 35 countries and is a platform to discuss ways of resolving world problems and share experience.

The OECD Development Assistance Committee includes the organization member countries, as well as other states. Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Peru, Romania, Russia, Kazakhstan and South Africa have guest statuses in the Committee.

