Azerbaijan given area for EXPO pavilion in Astana

Azerbaijani and Kazakh sides signed a document confirming transfer of an area to Azerbaijan for its pavilion at EXPO 2017 in Astana, said Energy Ministry.

“National day of Azerbaijan is scheduled to be held on July 9 as part of the exhibition. Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev will be the commissioner of the national section at EXPO 2017,” reads the Energy Ministry’s message.

EXPO exhibitions are being held since 1851. Astana will host the exhibition for the first time on June 10-Sept. 10.

