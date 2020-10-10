Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan gives Armenia last chance, Turkish MFA says

Azerbaijan gives Armenia last chance, Turkish MFA says

Turkey will only support the decision that Azerbaijan supports, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

The Turkish MFA stressed that the ceasefire regime is important, but it is not a solution to the conflict.

"Azerbaijan gave Armenia last chance. Turkey has always been and will be next to Azerbaijan," the MFA's statement stressed.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

