Azerbaijan GP: Formula 2 free practice starts in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Formula 2 free practice has started as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

The Formula 2 practice will run for 45 minutes, with the Formula 1 free practice scheduled from 13:30 to 14:30, according to News.Az.Qualifying for Formula 2 will commence at 15:00, followed by the second Formula 1 free practice at 17:00.The race track spans 6 km, with 20 drivers from 10 teams competing for the top position.The highly anticipated 2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix began today in Baku, with races scheduled to take place from September 13 to 15 on the city’s renowned street circuit. This will be the eighth time the capital of Azerbaijan has hosted this prestigious global motorsport event, further reinforcing the country’s standing on the international sporting stage.The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth race in the 2024 Formula 1 season following the events in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, is expected to be one of the season’s highlights. It is part of the 24-race calendar approved by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council for the current year.In a bid to improve logistics and efficiency, the 2024 Formula 1 calendar has undergone significant adjustments. Notably, the Japanese Grand Prix was moved to April, while the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was rescheduled to September. These changes are designed to streamline race operations and reduce the workload on the participating teams.The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will see 10 teams and 20 drivers compete on one of the fastest street circuits in the world. Baku’s city circuit, designed by renowned engineer and designer Hermann Tilke, stretches over six kilometers, with drivers reaching speeds of up to 370 km/h on its longest straight. The race will conclude on September 15, and will be a critical milestone in the fight for the 2024 championship title.

News.Az