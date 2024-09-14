Azerbaijan GP: Will Smith and DJ Black Coffee electrify F1 fans in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the lead-up to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku Crystal Hall was the venue for an unforgettable concert featuring Hollywood star and musician Will Smith.

Smith's performance, rich with nostalgia from his popular 90s hits, was enhanced by modern effects and his charismatic stage presence, creating a memorable atmosphere for attendees, News.Az reports.The evening's entertainment continued with a dynamic set by DJ Black Coffee, the Grammy Award-winning electronic music artist. His high-energy performance and unique style kept the audience energized and added to the vibrant rhythm of the night.The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, running from September 13-15, 2024, is held at the Baku City Circuit. Since its debut in 2017, the race has become a fixture in Baku and is set to continue at this venue until at least 2026.This year's Grand Prix is expected to achieve record-breaking global viewership, with approximately 300 journalists, including around 200 from international media outlets such as Sky Sports, Motorsport, Canal+, Netflix, and The Sun, covering the event.As always, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is complemented by top-tier performances from renowned global artists, enhancing the excitement and appeal of the racing weekend.

