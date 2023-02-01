Azerbaijan grants Presidential Awards 2023 for Youth
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree granting Presidential Awards 2023 for Youth, News.az reports.
According to the decree, Presidential Awards for Youth are granted to people particularly distinguished in science, education, culture, youth policy, youth work, social activities, innovation, and entrepreneurship.