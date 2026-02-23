Azerbaijan grants tax exemption for UN World Urban Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has approved tax exemptions related to the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in the country in 2026.

The decision is reflected in amendments to the Tax Code approved by President Ilham Aliyev through a signed decree, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Under the new rules, royalty income paid by a state-designated body to non-resident legal entities will be exempt from taxation for one year starting from September 1, 2025. The exemption applies to contracts covering the use of copyrights related to intangible assets or the granting of rights to use such copyrights in connection with the forum.

The tax incentive is aimed at facilitating the organisation of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum and supporting international cooperation ahead of the high-profile United Nations event.

