Azerbaijan, Greece discuss cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Foreign Affairs Ministerial meeting in Brussels, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece on bilateral and multilateral platforms, as well as future prospects, and the latest developments in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the Greek minister on his appointment. They noted with satisfaction that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Greece.

The ministers underscored the importance they attached to further developing bilateral relations. They also stressed the significance of developing relations in all areas, including political, economic, trade, energy, agriculture, tourism, humanitarian and other fields, and expanding the cooperation in line with the interests of the two peoples.

The pair also reiterated that Azerbaijan is a reliable and strategic partner of Europe in the field of energy security, emphasizing the exceptional importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), as well as the Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.

The two expressed confidence that the successful energy cooperation between the two countries would contribute to the development and stability of the region, covering other areas of mutual interest.

FM Bayramov informed his Greek counterpart about the new realities that emerged in the region in the post-conflict period, the normalization of relations with Armenia and the peace agenda, the factors determining the local anti-terrorist measures, as well as the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

News.Az