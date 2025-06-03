Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau ink MoU on agriculture

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, held a meeting with Viriato Luís Soares Cassamá, the Minister of Environment, Biodiversity, and Climate Action of Guinea-Bissau.

Highlighting the government’s support for the agricultural sector in the country, Minister Majnun Mammadov noted that President Ilham Aliyev attaches special importance to strengthening cooperation with African countries, including Guinea-Bissau, in various sectors of the economy, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Majnun Mammadov described agriculture as one of the most promising areas for future cooperation. Citing the ample potential for establishing trade relations in the agricultural sector between the two countries, he stressed the importance of establishing direct contacts and sharing information on high-export-potential products to foster agricultural trade between the two countries.

Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov also highlighted Azerbaijan’s readiness to share cutting-edge technologies and practices applied in the agricultural sector with the Guinea-Bissau side. Simultaneously, students from Guinea-Bissau were invited to study at the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University under scholarship programs.

Emphasizing his country’s interest in developing a partnership with Azerbaijan across all domains, the Guinea-Bissau minister noted the existence of broad potential for cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The bilateral meeting also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau. The document outlines future areas of cooperation in the agricultural sector. As per the document, the parties agreed to establish a joint working group on agriculture, enhance cooperation in the exchange of scientific and technological innovations, organize training and seminars, conduct agricultural research, develop agricultural infrastructure, facilitate trade missions, and promote private sector engagement in business-related activities.

News.Az