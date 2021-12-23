Azerbaijan hands note of protest to France

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku handed a note of protest to Paris over the illegal visit of French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse to Azerbaijan’s Khankendi city, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az on Thursday.

The ministry said that on December 22, 2021, the President of the Île-de-France region of France, the candidate of the Republican Party for the presidential elections in France, Valérie Pécresse, illegally visited the city of Khankendi in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“This visit, accompanied by other French politicians as part of the election campaign, is a violation of the country's national legislation, directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” the ministry noted.

“In this regard, the Chargé d'Affaires of France in our country was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was given a note of protest,” it added.

Baku strongly protested against the illegal visit to the French Embassy and reminded that these French citizens, who seriously violated the requirements of the relevant laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are responsible in accordance with our national legislation.

“The opposite side was informed that this step by a group of politicians from France damaged Azerbaijani-French bilateral relations, as well as seriously damaged France's prestige in the region and the role that it could play in the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations after the end of the conflict,” said the ministry.

The foreign ministry informed that the names of French citizens illegally visiting the territories of Azerbaijan have been included in the list of persons undesirable to enter Azerbaijan.

The French Foreign Ministry and the French Embassy in Baku declined News.Az request to comment on Valérie Pécresse’s illegal visit to the territory of Azerbaijan.

News.Az