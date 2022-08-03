Azerbaijan has right to conduct a counter-terrorist op in its territory against terrorist groups and illegal armed forces: Azerbaijani MP

“The separatist regime in the Karabakh region and at the same time the illegal armed forces of Armenia had to definitely leave the territory of Azerbaijan. This was reflected in the November 10 Agreement. Unfortunately, that contingent has not left the area yet, and they are all a source of provocation,” Azerbaijani MP, political analyst Arzu Naghiyev told News.Az

According to him, the committed provocation is clearly the actions of those illegal military units: “In order to prevent this, counter-terrorist operations are carried out.”

The political analyst emphasized that Azerbaijan has a right to conduct a counter-terrorist operation in its territory against terrorist groups and illegal armed forces without violating any international norms and laws: “That is why regular operations are carried out against the contingent of Armenian and separatist forces who fire at Azerbaijani positions and commit provocative terrorist incidents and this does not contradict any international norms or laws.”

News.Az