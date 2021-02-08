Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan has rich heritage, UK minister says

UK Minister for the European Neighborhood Wendy Morton visited the Old Town area in Baku as part of her two-day official visit to Azerbaijan.

“Wonderful visit to the Old Town area of beautiful Baku on the Caspian. Azerbaijan has a rich heritage and I have had a fascinating time at the Prince of Wales’ School for Traditional Arts which supports future generations of artists and preserves Azerbaijan’s ancient culture,” the minister tweeted.

Morton arrived in Azerbaijan for a two-day official visit on Feb. 8 to attend the annual UK-Azerbaijan Strategic Dialogue Summit.


