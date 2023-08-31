Azerbaijan has right to control and intervene in any event occurring on its territory: MP

Azerbaijan has right to control and intervene in any event occurring on its territory: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent days, a lot of contradictory reports on the socio-economic conditions of the people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region have been emerging in the media, Tahir Mirkishili, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

The MP noted that all this seems to be a show planned and staged against Azerbaijan.

“On the one hand, there are photos and videos confirming the abundance of food. On the other hand, there are reports that some people allegedly fainted from hunger. We are now witnessing the true face of Armenia’s policy,” he said.

Mirkishili emphasized that the statements made and the steps taken by Armenia and its patrons in different countries, including France, trample on international law.

According to the lawmaker, although countries like France recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, they seek to create an uncontrolled “gray zone” on the territory of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan will never allow the creation of an uncontrolled “gray zone” on its territory. The humanitarian aid convoy of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is still waiting for passage on the Aghdam-Khankendi road to tear off some forces’ masks involved in the so-called “hunger show”. Almost all international organizations support Azerbaijan’s idea of opening new roads to Karabakh. If someone in Karabakh really needs food, then this aid will be used,” he added.

According to him, the current situation on the Aghdam-Khankendi road allows us to come to two conclusions.

“First of all, there is no worse humanitarian situation in the region, no one is suffering from hunger, and this is a political show purposefully arranged by anti-Azerbaijani forces. Secondly, people of Armenian origin in the region have become hostages of a group of Armenian criminals, who want to achieve their criminal political goals by deliberately creating famine,” he said.

“Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani state has the right and power to control and intervene in any event that occurs on its territory. Such cheap and utopian shows arranged by the Armenian government, its patrons and the criminal regime in Karabakh are doomed to failure,” the lawmaker added.

News.Az