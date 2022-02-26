Azerbaijan has sufficient stock of medicines - head of state agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The coronavirus situation in Azerbaijan is stable and under control, the chairman of the State Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency (CMI) Zaur Aliyev told journalists, a News.Az correspondent report

According to him, the situation with COVID-19 remains stable, despite the lifting of many restrictions.

"Hospitals are not loaded. Everyone who needs it receives treatment. There is a sufficient stock of medicines and necessary equipment has been purchased," Aliyev said.





News.Az